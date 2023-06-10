Russia and Iran increasingly deepen their defence partnership – White House

The White House reported on 9 June that Russia is likely deepening its defence cooperation with Iran and has received hundreds of attack drones to use in Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, as reported by European Pravda citing Reuters

Quote: "Russia has been using Iranian UAVs in recent weeks to strike Kyiv and terrorize the Ukrainian population, and the Russia-Iran military partnership appears to be deepening," Kirby reported

"We are also concerned that Russia is working with Iran to produce Iranian UAVs from inside Russia," he added.

Advertisement:

Details: Kirby noted that the United States has evidence that Russia is receiving equipment from Iran to build a drone manufacturing plant that could be fully operational early next year.

"We are releasing satellite imagery of the planned location of this UAV manufacturing plant in Russia’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone," he said

Kirby noted that Iran-Russia cooperation runs both ways, as Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia, including helicopters and radars.

"Russia has been offering Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including on missiles, electronics, and air defense," Kirby stated.

"This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran’s neighbors, and to the international community. We are continuing to use all the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities including by sharing this with the public – and we are prepared to do more," the White House official added.

Kirby said the drone transfer was a violation of United Nations rules, and the United States would seek to hold the two countries liable.

Background: On 9 June, the White House release a satellite image indicating that Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!