Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June
Saturday, 1 June 2024, 19:11
Rolling blackouts across all of Ukraine will likely take place 01:00–05:00 and 19:00–24:00 on Sunday, 2 June.
Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national electricity transmission company, on Telegram
Details: Ukrenergo said that the rolling blackouts might affect both industrial consumers and households.
If consumption limits set by Ukrenergo are exceeded during the hours of 01:00–05:00 and 19:00–24:00, rolling blackouts will be triggered.
Background:
- Six cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.
- On the same night, the Russians targeted energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
