Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June

Rolling blackouts across all of Ukraine will likely take place 01:00–05:00 and 19:00–24:00 on Sunday, 2 June.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national electricity transmission company, on Telegram

Details: Ukrenergo said that the rolling blackouts might affect both industrial consumers and households.

If consumption limits set by Ukrenergo are exceeded during the hours of 01:00–05:00 and 19:00–24:00, rolling blackouts will be triggered.

Background:

Six cruise missiles hit three critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 31 May-1 June.

On the same night, the Russians targeted energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

