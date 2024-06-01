All Sections
Zelenskyy to visit Singapore and speak at security forum

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 June 2024, 13:02
Zelenskyy to visit Singapore and speak at security forum
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Singapore on 1 June to speak at a major security forum.

Source: AFP with reference to the organisers of the forum; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian leader will speak in person on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a key platform for security topics in the Asia–Pacific region.

Zelenskyy will also hold a number of meetings, including with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, President of Timor-Leste
José Ramos-Horta, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Global security is impossible when the world's largest country ignores recognised borders, international law and the UN Charter, and blackmails with hunger, darkness and nuclear weapons.

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland's task is to restore a just peace in Ukraine and ensure global food and nuclear security. That is why it will be important for us to hear the voice of the Asia-Pacific region there."

Background: Media reports emerged on Zelenskyy's visit to Singapore.

Subjects: Zelenskyyinternational relations
