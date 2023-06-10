20 NATO member states support Ukraine joining Alliance – President's Office

With the signing of the declaration on Canada's support for Ukraine's accession to NATO on Saturday, the number of states that officially support Ukraine's membership has risen to 20.

Source: This was stated by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, reports European Pravda

Details: As reported by European Pravda, on 10 June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. He signed a declaration with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Ottawa officially supported Ukraine's accession to NATO "as soon as conditions allow for it".

Zhovkva noted that this wording is the strongest among all G7 countries that are members of NATO, and with which Ukraine had previously signed similar declarations.

Canada also supports the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council to replace the NATO-Ukraine Commission, said Zhovkva. This is the first public support for the new mechanism of interaction between Ukraine and the Alliance.

Quote: "Only 10 days have passed since the Summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, where we signed a joint declaration with Romania, and as of today we already have formalisation of support for Ukraine's membership of the Alliance with 20 member states," Zhovkva said.

Not all of the states that signed these declarations support Ukraine's imminent accession to NATO. Some agreed only to repeat the official position of the Alliance that Ukraine has a Euro-Atlantic future and will join NATO sometime in the future.

During his tour of European capitals in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy adopted declarations supporting Ukraine's NATO membership with the leaders of Italy, Germany and France.

