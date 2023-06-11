Ukrainian defenders have 35 combat clashes with Russians in one day – General Staff report

On 10 June, 35 combat clashes occurred between the defence forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 June.

Quote: "Over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air strike against Ukraine, using 8 missiles, including 4 Iskander ground-launched cruise missiles and 35 Iranian Shahed attack UAVs, against military facilities and critical infrastructure.

Air defence forces destroyed 2 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed attack UAVs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 92 air strikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements 45 times. Unfortunately, civilians were killed and wounded, and private homes destroyed and damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts fully, and heavy fighting continues. Over the last day, 35 combat clashes occurred in this frontline area."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia deployed mortars and artillery to attack the settlements of Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Chuikivka, Kharkivka, Sosnivka, Stepok, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka and Dmytrivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Budarky, Nesterne and Mala Vovcha in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Kyslivka and Kotliarivka. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Petro-Ivanivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka. The occupiers launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Nevske, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Lyman, Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward the settlement of Bila Hora. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Bila Hora, Dyliivka and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Zalizne and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations. They launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Nevelske. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. They also shelled areas in and around Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Peremoha and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. They also shelled Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Novopavlivka, Huliaipole and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The invaders deployed artillery to attack more than 20 cities, towns and villages, including Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Sadove in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 16 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and hit two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four Russian reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

In addition, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, five clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an artillery unit at its firing position and four other important Russian targets over the course of the day.

