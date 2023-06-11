Air defence forces destroy six Shahed drones at night
Sunday, 11 June 2023, 09:32
Air defence forces destroyed six Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 10-11 June.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine
Details: Ukrainian defenders have said that on the night of 10-11 June, the Russians attacked the frontline areas of Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.
It is currently unknown how many drones the occupiers have launched.
Background: Ukrainian defenders shot down three Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones that the Russians launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 10-11 June.
