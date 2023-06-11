All Sections
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 3 Shahed drones attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 07:43
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 3 Shahed drones attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night
PHOTO: MIL.IN.UA

Ukrainian defenders shot down three Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones that the Russians launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 10-11 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, defenders from the Air Command Skhid (East) hit the enemy drones. Three Shahed drones sent by the occupiers to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were destroyed at once."

Details: Lysak has said that the occupiers also fired heavy artillery in the Marhanets hromada, Nikopol district, at night. He has added that no people were injured, and other consequences of the attack are being investigated (hromada is a territorial unit including a town, village and adjacent settlements – ed.).

