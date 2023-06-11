All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia Drowned Us: Animal rights activists hold rally in Germany against ecocide in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 13:23

In the German city of Augsburg, animal rights activists have staged a protest called Russia Drowned Us.

Source: UAnimals

The protestors wanted to highlight that Russia is killing people and animals and committing ecocide as a result of its blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Advertisement:

The protest was held in a fountain, around which the activists scattered "dead" toy animals and animals made of paper.

As part of the event, the participants emphasised that Russian propaganda is spreading narratives such as "Ukraine could have blown up the dam itself" and "The dam was old and collapsed by itself."

 
Photo: UAnimals

The activists are certain that the main goal of the aggressor country is to plant the idea that "Things aren’t that simple" and "The West should not get involved."

"Russia must be punished for all its crimes and Ukraine must do everything possible to make that happen!" the organisation emphasised.

Similar events have already been held in a number of cities with the assistance of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the international campaign #StopEcocideUkraine.

 
Photo: UAnimals

Earlier, we reported that a dog from the flooded Kherson Oblast had reached Odesa using wooden boards. In addition, an animal rights activist who took part in the evacuation told us about the rescue of animals in Kherson.

We also reported that the Kazkova Dibrova Zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, which killed most of the animals, but some of them were saved.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: