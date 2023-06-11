All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia Drowned Us: Animal rights activists hold rally in Germany against ecocide in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 13:23

In the German city of Augsburg, animal rights activists have staged a protest called Russia Drowned Us.

Source: UAnimals

The protestors wanted to highlight that Russia is killing people and animals and committing ecocide as a result of its blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The protest was held in a fountain, around which the activists scattered "dead" toy animals and animals made of paper.

Advertisement:

As part of the event, the participants emphasised that Russian propaganda is spreading narratives such as "Ukraine could have blown up the dam itself" and "The dam was old and collapsed by itself."

 
Photo: UAnimals

The activists are certain that the main goal of the aggressor country is to plant the idea that "Things aren’t that simple" and "The West should not get involved."

"Russia must be punished for all its crimes and Ukraine must do everything possible to make that happen!" the organisation emphasised.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Similar events have already been held in a number of cities with the assistance of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the international campaign #StopEcocideUkraine.

 
Photo: UAnimals

Earlier, we reported that a dog from the flooded Kherson Oblast had reached Odesa using wooden boards. In addition, an animal rights activist who took part in the evacuation told us about the rescue of animals in Kherson.

We also reported that the Kazkova Dibrova Zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, which killed most of the animals, but some of them were saved.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: