Russia Drowned Us: Animal rights activists hold rally in Germany against ecocide in Ukraine

In the German city of Augsburg, animal rights activists have staged a protest called Russia Drowned Us.

Source: UAnimals

The protestors wanted to highlight that Russia is killing people and animals and committing ecocide as a result of its blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The protest was held in a fountain, around which the activists scattered "dead" toy animals and animals made of paper.

As part of the event, the participants emphasised that Russian propaganda is spreading narratives such as "Ukraine could have blown up the dam itself" and "The dam was old and collapsed by itself."

Photo: UAnimals

The activists are certain that the main goal of the aggressor country is to plant the idea that "Things aren’t that simple" and "The West should not get involved."

"Russia must be punished for all its crimes and Ukraine must do everything possible to make that happen!" the organisation emphasised.

Similar events have already been held in a number of cities with the assistance of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the international campaign #StopEcocideUkraine.

Photo: UAnimals

