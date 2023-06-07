Some of the animals have been saved from Kazkova Dibrova Zoo

The Kazkova Dibrova Zoo in Nova Kakhovka, home to around 300 animals, was flooded after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up.

On 7 June, the zoo posted on Facebook to say that some of the animals had been at the home of one of the workers at the time of the disaster.

That meant it was possible for parrots, squirrels, chinchillas and guinea pigs to be saved.

"Yesterday, the workers, being in a state of shock, gave me information that wasn’t entirely accurate," reads the post from Kazkova Dibrova. "Some of the animals weren’t at Dibrova - they were at Valia’s home. So they are still alive!

Our favourite parrot Venya and some flying squirrels, ferrets, parrots, chinchillas and guinea pigs were protected from the flood."

Reminder:

On 6 June, animal rights activists said that only the birds - swans and ducks - could have survived the flood at the zoo in Nova Kakhovka.

