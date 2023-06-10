All Sections
Dog from flooded Kherson Oblast floats to Odesa on boards: how to help animal

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 12:49
Dog drifting from Kherson Oblast to Odesa after the blowing-up of the KHPP

A dog "sailed" to Odesa from the flooded Kherson Oblast after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

The dog was saved from the water by staying on the boards that had washed up on the shore along with the garbage.

The local residents spotted the animal drifting on a makeshift raft, as reported by the NGO Animal SOS Odesa.

You can bring help for the dog to the Lessi clinic in Odesa.

"It was rescued and brought to us last night. The dog is now undergoing treatment at the Lessi clinic.

Anyone who wants to help it can bring donations to the clinic. Thank you!" the animal rights activists said.

Odesa residents also noticed a sofa and other household items floating off the coast from the flooded areas of Kherson Oblast.

Background: 

