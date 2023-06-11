Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast

On Sunday afternoon, the Russians shelled Tsyrkuny of the Kharkiv District of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military administration, police of the Kharkiv Oblast

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers shelled Tsyrkuny of the Kharkiv district. Previously, with cluster munitions.

Professional services have gone to the locations of strikes, and information about victims and damage is being verified."

Details: Before that, the regional police reported that the Russians are shelling Kharkiv Oblast again.

An air-raid alert has been announced in the region.

