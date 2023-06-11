Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast
Sunday, 11 June 2023, 16:42
On Sunday afternoon, the Russians shelled Tsyrkuny of the Kharkiv District of Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military administration, police of the Kharkiv Oblast
Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers shelled Tsyrkuny of the Kharkiv district. Previously, with cluster munitions.
Advertisement:
Professional services have gone to the locations of strikes, and information about victims and damage is being verified."
Details: Before that, the regional police reported that the Russians are shelling Kharkiv Oblast again.
An air-raid alert has been announced in the region.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!