All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia bans use of large quantities of ammunition due to self-detonation – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 19:30
Russia bans use of large quantities of ammunition due to self-detonation – General Staff
Russian military, photo by Getty Images

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, large batches of 122- and 152-mm artillery ammunition produced in 2023 have been prohibited for use in Russia due to their self-detonation.

Source: report of the General Staff of Ukraine

Quote: "The defence industry of the Russian Federation is affected by international sanctions. According to available information, large batches of 122- and 152-mm artillery ammunition produced in 2023 are prohibited for use due to their self-detonation. In addition, there is a deterioration in the level of providing occupying units with weapons and military equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff also reports that recently, a lack of understanding of the tasks and goals of the so-called "special military operation," [this is how Russia calls the war in Ukraine – ed.] has been causing low morale among the Russian mobilised personnel. Also, the morale of the Russian invaders is affected by the uncertainty of the timing of involvement in hostilities and their stay in the armed forces.

It is also reported that due to unsuccessful assault actions and attempts to improve their tactical position on the Bakhmut front, Russian units of the airborne troops lost a large quantity of personnel.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: