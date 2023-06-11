Russia bans use of large quantities of ammunition due to self-detonation – General Staff

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, large batches of 122- and 152-mm artillery ammunition produced in 2023 have been prohibited for use in Russia due to their self-detonation.

Source: report of the General Staff of Ukraine

Quote: "The defence industry of the Russian Federation is affected by international sanctions. According to available information, large batches of 122- and 152-mm artillery ammunition produced in 2023 are prohibited for use due to their self-detonation. In addition, there is a deterioration in the level of providing occupying units with weapons and military equipment."

Details: The General Staff also reports that recently, a lack of understanding of the tasks and goals of the so-called "special military operation," [this is how Russia calls the war in Ukraine – ed.] has been causing low morale among the Russian mobilised personnel. Also, the morale of the Russian invaders is affected by the uncertainty of the timing of involvement in hostilities and their stay in the armed forces.

It is also reported that due to unsuccessful assault actions and attempts to improve their tactical position on the Bakhmut front, Russian units of the airborne troops lost a large quantity of personnel.

