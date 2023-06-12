Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 30 strikes recorded, destruction caused
The Russian occupiers carried out 5 attacks on 11 June on border hromadas in Sumy Oblast, with 30 explosions recorded, and 2 apartment buildings and 4 private houses were damaged [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook
Details: The Russians fired from mortars (8 strikes) and tubed artillery (6 strikes) in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.
Novoslobidske hromada was attacked using tubed artillery (9 strikes) and mortars (2 strikes).
In Bilopillia hromada, the Russians shelled the city of Bilopillia with tubed artillery (5 strikes). 4 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, power lines, and 6 private garages were damaged.
