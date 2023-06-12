All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 30 strikes recorded, destruction caused

Monday, 12 June 2023, 00:15
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 30 strikes recorded, destruction caused
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO OF THE OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian occupiers carried out 5 attacks on 11 June on border hromadas in Sumy Oblast, with 30 explosions recorded, and 2 apartment buildings and 4 private houses were damaged [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians fired from mortars (8 strikes) and tubed artillery (6 strikes) in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Advertisement:

Novoslobidske hromada was attacked using tubed artillery (9 strikes) and mortars (2 strikes).

In Bilopillia hromada, the Russians shelled the city of Bilopillia with tubed artillery (5 strikes). 4 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, power lines, and 6 private garages were damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: