Russian invaders claim explosions in Tokmak and Melitopol

ENTRANCE TO THE CITY. PHOTO BY KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RIA-MELITOPOL

Volodymyr Rohov, a proxy of the Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has reported the alleged explosions in the temporarily occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol.

Source: Rohov on Telegram

Details: The collaborator said the explosions allegedly occurred in Tokmak at around 22:30 on 11 June and in Melitopol at 00:02 on 12 June.

Rohov claimed that Tokmak was attacked with multiple rocket launchers.

Preliminary information indicates that air defence forces were deployed in Melitopol, as the collaborator said.

