Russian invaders claim explosions in Tokmak and Melitopol
Monday, 12 June 2023, 00:46
Volodymyr Rohov, a proxy of the Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has reported the alleged explosions in the temporarily occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol.
Source: Rohov on Telegram
Details: The collaborator said the explosions allegedly occurred in Tokmak at around 22:30 on 11 June and in Melitopol at 00:02 on 12 June.
Rohov claimed that Tokmak was attacked with multiple rocket launchers.
Preliminary information indicates that air defence forces were deployed in Melitopol, as the collaborator said.
