Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Ukraine's partners no longer have any doubts that Ukraine did not take any actions that led to the breach of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam. Still, they have not yet built a consensus regarding Russia's direct responsibility for this.

Source: The minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on Monday, European Pravda reports.

Details: The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that "consensus is being built" on the question of Russia's responsibility for the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP, but, in his opinion, the Western media "caused great damage to the truth about this story" with ambiguous headlines.

"Now we have to forcefully turn this story towards the truth," he said.

Speaking about the position of Ukraine's partners regarding responsibility for the events at the Kakhovka HPP, Kuleba clarified that they "have no doubt that Ukraine did not do this".

"The logic is as follows: in any case, Russia is to blame since the detonation is the result of Russian aggression against Ukraine. And whether the detonation of this scale was planned or they wanted to do something smaller, and something did not go according to plan – this has not yet been established; there is still a difference of opinions on this issue," he explained.

"But the fact that this is Russia's handiwork – here, as I said, a consensus is being built," the minister added.

Background: The blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP took place on the night of 6 June. The Ukrainian side claims that Russia blew up the turbine hall of the station, which led to the breach of the dam and the flooding of the territory on both sides of Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

