All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 19:48

Ukraine's partners no longer have any doubts that Ukraine did not take any actions that led to the breach of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam. Still, they have not yet built a consensus regarding Russia's direct responsibility for this.

Source: The minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on Monday, European Pravda reports.

Details: The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that "consensus is being built" on the question of Russia's responsibility for the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP, but, in his opinion, the Western media "caused great damage to the truth about this story" with ambiguous headlines.

"Now we have to forcefully turn this story towards the truth," he said.

Advertisement:

Speaking about the position of Ukraine's partners regarding responsibility for the events at the Kakhovka HPP, Kuleba clarified that they "have no doubt that Ukraine did not do this".

"The logic is as follows: in any case, Russia is to blame since the detonation is the result of Russian aggression against Ukraine. And whether the detonation of this scale was planned or they wanted to do something smaller, and something did not go according to plan – this has not yet been established; there is still a difference of opinions on this issue," he explained.

"But the fact that this is Russia's handiwork – here, as I said, a consensus is being built," the minister added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: The blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP took place on the night of 6 June. The Ukrainian side claims that Russia blew up the turbine hall of the station, which led to the breach of the dam and the flooding of the territory on both sides of Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: