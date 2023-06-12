Russians demand bribes to evacuate Ukrainians from flooded Hola Prystan – General Staff

Russian occupiers in the flooded city of Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast are allowing the evacuation of Ukrainians only after receiving a bribe.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupiers in flooded Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast, are allowing the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens only after receiving a bribe. At the same time, they are destroying internal passports, birth certificates and other Ukrainian-style documents."

Details: The General Staff reports that local residents are being relocated to temporarily occupied Crimea and Krasnodar, Russia.

