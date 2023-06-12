Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and elected President Edgars Rinkevičs accepts the collapse of the Russian Federation due to the consequences of the war, but believes that many other scenarios are possible.

Source: Rinkevičs in an interview with European Pravda

Quote: "Undoubtedly, Russia will continue to exist. I don't know how big it will be in terms of size. Whether it will be more imperialist, more aggressive, or more democratic. I don't know that. But what I see, unfortunately, does not give me many reasons for optimism."

Advertisement:

Details: According to his observations, now the majority of Russians support the war and it is not noticeable that the power of the Kremlin has weakened. At the same time, with the new military successes of Ukraine in the Russian Federation, the awareness that Moscow will lose and someone is responsible for it will obviously grow.

"But we don't know if it will lead to Russia just seeking revenge. That they will just regroup and retaliate. Whether it will lead to the destruction of Russia as we know it, its fragmentation into smaller pieces... I'm not sure. I believe that many scenarios are possible at the moment. And I would be very, very careful in making any predictions," said Rinkevičs.

He added that, as the future president, he would be prepared for any scenario.

"A defeated, humiliated Russia seeking revenge is a very dangerous scenario. Russia falling apart is also a dangerous scenario. What will happen to the nuclear weapons? What will happen to the people who can start a conflict inside Russia: for example, a civil war. Or if the pieces of the former Russia will start a war with each other. Or... In short, we still have a border with Russia, so this is also a dangerous scenario.

And there is also a possible scenario when Russia will simply announce that it has won and will try to convince society that it is necessary to move on," Rinkevičs admitted.

In his opinion, in the best case, Russia could follow the path of post-war Germany and gradually democratise, but he does not really believe that this is possible, because the Russian Federation will be in a completely different situation than Germany after the surrender of the Third Reich.

"I wouldn't rule out any of these scenarios. However, we have to be very, very careful. And all these scenarios will force presidents and prime ministers in neighbouring states and not only in neighbouring countries to be alert day and night," he concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





