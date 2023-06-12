All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US will announce new military aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including infantry fighting vehicles

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 23:17

The United States may announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth up to US$325 million on Tuesday due to the start of the counteroffensive.

Source: Voice of America journalist Carla Babb, citing an unnamed official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new US military assistance will be allocated through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, i.e. directly from the military stocks of the US Army.

According to Voice of America, the package will include Bradley and Stryker infantry fighting vehicles "that can replace those damaged or destroyed", as well as ammunition for HIMARS and NASAMS.

Advertisement:

Since the start of the counteroffensive on certain areas of the front, media outlets have documented Ukraine’s losses of military equipment, including infantry fighting vehicles.

The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to official data from the US Department of Defense, is more than US$39.7 billion.

Background: US President Joe Biden believes that American funding to support Ukraine will continue despite possible debates in Congress.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: