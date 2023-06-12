US will announce new military aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including infantry fighting vehicles

The United States may announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth up to US$325 million on Tuesday due to the start of the counteroffensive.

Source: Voice of America journalist Carla Babb, citing an unnamed official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new US military assistance will be allocated through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, i.e. directly from the military stocks of the US Army.

According to Voice of America, the package will include Bradley and Stryker infantry fighting vehicles "that can replace those damaged or destroyed", as well as ammunition for HIMARS and NASAMS.

Since the start of the counteroffensive on certain areas of the front, media outlets have documented Ukraine’s losses of military equipment, including infantry fighting vehicles.

The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to official data from the US Department of Defense, is more than US$39.7 billion.

Background: US President Joe Biden believes that American funding to support Ukraine will continue despite possible debates in Congress.

