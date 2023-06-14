Russia strengthens its naval forces in Black Sea with underwater missile carrier – Operational Command South
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 00:25
Operational Command Pivden (South) has reported that the hostile naval group in the Black Sea was reinforced by an underwater missile carrier.
Source: Operational Command Pivden
Quote: "Another missile carrier joined the ship group on combat duty in the Black Sea – underwater.
The firing capacity of Kalibr missiles [in the Black Sea – ed.] has increased to 20. "
