Russia strengthens its naval forces in Black Sea with underwater missile carrier – Operational Command South

Operational Command Pivden (South) has reported that the hostile naval group in the Black Sea was reinforced by an underwater missile carrier.

Source: Operational Command Pivden

Quote: "Another missile carrier joined the ship group on combat duty in the Black Sea – underwater.

The firing capacity of Kalibr missiles [in the Black Sea – ed.] has increased to 20. "

