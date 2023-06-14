Explosions heard in Odesa
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 02:37
Powerful explosions rang out in the city of Odesa during an air-raid warning on the night of 13-14 June.
Source: Suspilne.Odesa; Dumska
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast on the night of 13-14 June at 02:26.
After that, the media reported on powerful explosions. According to preliminary information, the air defence system was operating.
Later, Dumska reported that a fire broke out in one of the districts of the city after the explosion.
