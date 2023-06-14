Explosions heard in Odesa

Powerful explosions rang out in the city of Odesa during an air-raid warning on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: Suspilne.Odesa; Dumska

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast on the night of 13-14 June at 02:26.

Advertisement:

After that, the media reported on powerful explosions. According to preliminary information, the air defence system was operating.

Later, Dumska reported that a fire broke out in one of the districts of the city after the explosion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!