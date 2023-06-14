Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed drones at night – General Staff report

Russian forces targeted the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles and Shahed drones at night.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 June

Quote: "The Russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones tonight. Information about the aftermath of this attack is currently being confirmed."

"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Over the past day, 28 combat clashes took place on the specified section of the front."

Details: During the past day, Russian forces launched a missile-air strike, using 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and 4 Iranian-made Shahed drones on critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Oblast and residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian soldiers downed 11 cruise missiles and 1 attack drone.

In addition, Russian occupiers launched 39 airstrikes and carried out 62 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast, fired mortar and artillery shells at Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Atynske, Bilopillia, Pavlivka, Obody, Kindrativka, Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Ivashky, Udy, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Izbytske, Starytsia, Synelnykove, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched an airstrike near Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast. Kamianka, Topoli, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Vesele and Rozdolivka. They conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora. They conducted airstrikes in the areas of Hryhorivka, Toretsk and Sukha Balka. The areas of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Toretsk, Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions on the Avdiivka front. They launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Nevelske. Russian occupiers fired artillery shells near Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in and around Marinka, while the Russians conducted an airstrike on the settlement. They also carried out artillery attacks near Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces launched airstrikes in and around Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. They fired at Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Storozheve and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians attacked settlements, including Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Levadne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zherebianky, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zmiivka, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Virivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

During the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and four attacks on Russian anti-aircraft missile system positions.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 UAVs.

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, eight clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, three ammunition storage points, an anti-aircraft missile system, seven field artillery units, two air defence facilities and an electronic warfare station.

