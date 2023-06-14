All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine serves "Russian world" ideologist Aleksandr Dugin with notice of suspicion

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:31
Ukraine serves Russian world ideologist Aleksandr Dugin with notice of suspicion
ALEXANDER DUGIN, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Aleksandr Dugin, a Russian propagandist and ideologist of the "Russian world", has been served with a notice of suspicion in absentia. [The "Russian world" is the general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures – ed.] Dugin is suspected of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and public calls for genocide.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine 

Quote: "According to the investigation, the suspect publicly called for and distributed materials calling for the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine to be changed in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, and incited national hatred. He also distributed materials containing public calls for the genocide of the Ukrainian people."

Advertisement:

Details: The Office of the Prosecutor General said that since May 2022, the propagandist has been creating and distributing posts on VKontakte, a social network that is banned in Ukraine, calling for the whole of Ukraine to be "liberated", not just Kherson and Donbas. He also urged Russia and "liberated" Ukraine to create "a new state, a real empire, with a mission and a spirit, an Orthodox kingdom." On top of that, Dugin promoted further escalation of the war.

In addition, the suspect distributed posts calling for the enemy – Ukraine and its inhabitants – to be destroyed to the last man standing, and for missile strikes to be launched on cities of Ukraine, particularly central Kyiv.

Note:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: