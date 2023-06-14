All Sections
Ukraine serves "Russian world" ideologist Aleksandr Dugin with notice of suspicion

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:31
Ukraine serves Russian world ideologist Aleksandr Dugin with notice of suspicion
ALEXANDER DUGIN, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Aleksandr Dugin, a Russian propagandist and ideologist of the "Russian world", has been served with a notice of suspicion in absentia. [The "Russian world" is the general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures – ed.] Dugin is suspected of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and public calls for genocide.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine 

Quote: "According to the investigation, the suspect publicly called for and distributed materials calling for the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine to be changed in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, and incited national hatred. He also distributed materials containing public calls for the genocide of the Ukrainian people."

Details: The Office of the Prosecutor General said that since May 2022, the propagandist has been creating and distributing posts on VKontakte, a social network that is banned in Ukraine, calling for the whole of Ukraine to be "liberated", not just Kherson and Donbas. He also urged Russia and "liberated" Ukraine to create "a new state, a real empire, with a mission and a spirit, an Orthodox kingdom." On top of that, Dugin promoted further escalation of the war.

In addition, the suspect distributed posts calling for the enemy – Ukraine and its inhabitants – to be destroyed to the last man standing, and for missile strikes to be launched on cities of Ukraine, particularly central Kyiv.

Note:

