Explosion on Melitopol railway used by Russians to transport stolen goods

An explosion in occupied Melitopol on 13 June damaged a section of the local railway, derailing wagons that carried stolen iron ore.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "According to updated information, yesterday's explosion in Melitopol damaged a section of the railway.

The timing of the attack was perfect – an enemy train from Dniprorudne was moving along the track with iron ore stolen by the occupiers."

Details: Fedorov has said that five wagons derailed, and 50 metres of railway tracks was blocked.

He has added that the loot from the frontline settlements was being transported through Melitopol to Crimea or Novoazovsk, on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

