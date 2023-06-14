All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion on Melitopol railway used by Russians to transport stolen goods

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 15:37
Explosion on Melitopol railway used by Russians to transport stolen goods

An explosion in occupied Melitopol on 13 June damaged a section of the local railway, derailing wagons that carried stolen iron ore.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "According to updated information, yesterday's explosion in Melitopol damaged a section of the railway.

Advertisement:

The timing of the attack was perfect – an enemy train from Dniprorudne was moving along the track with iron ore stolen by the occupiers."

Details: Fedorov has said that five wagons derailed, and 50 metres of railway tracks was blocked.

He has added that the loot from the frontline settlements was being transported through Melitopol to Crimea or Novoazovsk, on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: