All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence appeals to residents of Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 14 June 2023, 15:47
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence appeals to residents of Crimea

Illustration showing a cotton flower, a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance: Ukrainskyi Nastup (Ukrainian Offensive) Telegram channel

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has urged the residents of Crimea to help bring the liberation of Ukrainian lands closer.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said that information provided by Ukrainians residing in Russian-occupied Crimea has helped Ukrainian intelligence officers find out about the fact that Chernomorneftegaz (Black Sea Oil and Gas), a Russian oil and gas firm, is planning to evacuate its employees and their families from Crimea.

Defence Intelligence continues to receive similar important reports from residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine every day.

Quote from Defence Intelligence: "Ukrainians who are currently under [Russian] occupation, we remind you that you can bring the liberation of our lands by Ukraine’s defence forces closer!

Thanks to you, we can not only crush the enemy but also save the lives of our soldiers and civilians. Your contribution might be decisive in restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its 1991 borders!

We ask you to report the locations of the occupation forces and assets:

  • Locations and addresses of residence of occupation forces’ personnel and leadership;
  • Ammunition and fuel and lubricants storage points;
  • Locations where military equipment [and weapons systems] are deployed, stored or repaired;
  • Locations electronic warfare equipment (characteristic feature: antennae and locators);
  • Occupation forces’ headquarters and command posts;
  • Locations where air defence systems are stored or deployed.

[This information can be submitted to Defence Intelligence Telegram] bot: @povertaemosvoe_bot

Please share this information with us. Ukraine will inevitably reclaim Crimea. The more information we have, the sooner [Crimea] will be liberated."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: