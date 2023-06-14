IAEA Director General's visit to ZNPP postponed: military must approve

The issue of the postponed visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi should be resolved in the near future, and the military should assess the safety of such a visit.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Grossi is in Ukraine. The issue of his visit to ZNPP should be resolved in the coming days. I can't give an assessment of the situation – there are ongoing combat actions, and the situation is being assessed by the military. It is a responsibility for lives."

Details: At the same time, Halushchenko has noted that he is looking forward to Grossi's visit to ZNPP.

"There is hope that the occupiers will give the IAEA some relevant answers to the questions about what is happening at the plant," Halushchenko said.

He has also said that during the visit, it was planned to rotate the agency's mission at the plant with an increase in its staff from four to six people.

Background:

On Wednesday morning, it became known that Raphael Grossi did not arrive at the Zaporizhzhia NPP as planned the day before.

At the same time, sources in the Ukrainian government said that Grossi was waiting for an opportunity to be able to move safely.

In turn, representatives of Russia's Rosatom said that Grossi's visit had been postponed for only a day and that he would allegedly arrive at the plant on 15 June.

