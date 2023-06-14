All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Destroyed Russian air defence system and 3 electronic warfare stations: Ukraine's General Staff reports on situation at frontline

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 14 June 2023, 19:22
Destroyed Russian air defence system and 3 electronic warfare stations: Ukraine's General Staff reports on situation at frontline
Photo by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day on 14 June, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 11 clusters of Russian personnel, one anti-aircraft missile system and three enemy electronic warfare stations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 June

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force delivered 12 strikes on clusters of Russian forces. 

At the same time, the Russians launched 37 airstrikes and carried out 32 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Advertisement:

The Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; the fighting continues, with 39 combat clashes recorded during the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes in the operational situation. No signs of the formation of offensive groups have been spotted. At the training grounds in Belarus, training of individual Russian units continues.

In other areas, the invaders traditionally carried out many aviation, artillery, and mortar strikes on the settlements in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: