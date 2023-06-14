All Sections
Destroyed Russian air defence system and 3 electronic warfare stations: Ukraine's General Staff reports on situation at frontline

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 14 June 2023, 19:22
Photo by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day on 14 June, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 11 clusters of Russian personnel, one anti-aircraft missile system and three enemy electronic warfare stations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 June

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force delivered 12 strikes on clusters of Russian forces. 

At the same time, the Russians launched 37 airstrikes and carried out 32 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; the fighting continues, with 39 combat clashes recorded during the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes in the operational situation. No signs of the formation of offensive groups have been spotted. At the training grounds in Belarus, training of individual Russian units continues.

In other areas, the invaders traditionally carried out many aviation, artillery, and mortar strikes on the settlements in Ukraine.

