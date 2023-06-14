All Sections
Ukrainian Vampire drone drops aid to residents of the occupied Left Bank of the Dnipro

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 14 June 2023, 21:41
Ukrainian Vampire drone drops aid to residents of the occupied Left Bank of the Dnipro
Vampire drone, photo by Dev.ua

The Ukrainian Vampire attack drone, which previously destroyed Russians, now delivers humanitarian aid to Ukrainians under Russian occupation.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Details: According to him, the Russians do not evacuate local residents from flooded areas and do not allow Ukraine to do so. But technology is used to help people trapped in the trap.

Fedorov showed "exclusive footage" from the temporarily occupied Left Bank of the Dnipro River.

