Explosions rocked Kharkiv at night: air defence systems were online

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 07:55
On the night of 15 June, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and air defence forces were operating.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, on Telegram; National Police in Kharkiv Oblast on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported the sounds of two explosions in Kharkiv at around 01:40.

At 01:45, there was information about the third explosion in the city.

The National Police reported that the Russians had started attacking Kharkiv Oblast again.

"Do not ignore air-raid warnings. Stay in the shelters. Report enemy strikes, destruction, and wounded to the 102 special line," the police urged the residents. 

The air-raid warning was issued in the city and the namesake oblast.

Update at 07:55: In the morning, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the nighttime explosions heard in the city were the result of Ukrainian air defence forces.

"The explosions that Kharkiv residents heard at night were the result of our air defence system hitting enemy targets. The Shahed drones that were flying towards the city were shot down near Kharkiv," Terekhov posted on Telegram

