No ruins will be left in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that solid preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held on 21-22 June in London are underway this week.

Source: Zelenskyy in his nightly speech

Quote: "Throughout the week, we have been preparing very substantively for the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in London next week. This will be a significant event, very representative one, which will unite both political and business efforts to restore our country and normal life for our people.

The key Ukrainian principle is simple and fair, namely: no ruins will be left in Ukraine. We will rebuild everything, restore everything, and we know exactly what steps need to be taken in what timeframe and what forces we should use to defeat Russian aggression and rebuild our country.

When the ruins disappear, it is not just the aggressor who loses, but the idea of aggression itself. And it will happen."

Details: Zelenskyy has stressed that in preparation for the London conference, long and in-depth meetings are being held with the participation of government institutions on various levels.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the appropriate level of international agreements is prepared for our vision, the Ukrainian vision, which is, as always, meaningful," Zelenskyy added.

Background: Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed the UK–Ukraine Declaration of Unity (London Declaration) during Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK on 8 February.

