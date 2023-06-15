"I'm tired. I've been in jail six times now": Special Ops captures repeat offender from Russian MoD

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) in cooperation with a unit of the Defence Forces has captured three Russian invaders in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine

Details: It was reported that this happened during an assault on Russian positions on the Donetsk front.

During further work with the prisoners, it turned out that one of them was a convicted repeat offender. He was already serving his sixth prison sentence when he was recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Quote: "He was promised freedom for killing Ukrainians in the future. However, now it is not known when he will be able to see that freedom.

The SOF fighters remind the Russian invaders that being captured is the only way for them to survive. Of course, if they manage to do so."

Details: The Ukrainian military emphasises that they treat prisoners of war in accordance with the standards of international humanitarian law. Despite the fact that these are aggressors who came to Ukrainian land with the purpose of aggression and murder, they are not subjected to violence.

