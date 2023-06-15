All Sections
UK fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near NATO airspace

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 08:53
PHOTO FROM ROYAL AIR FORCE TWITTER

UK Typhoon fighter jets took to the skies over Estonia to intercept Russian IL-20 and two Su-27 jets near NATO airspace on Wednesday, 14 June.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Royal Air Force of UK on Twitter

Quote: "RAF Typhoons from 140 EAW in Estonia were scrambled this afternoon to intercept a Russian Air Force IL-20 COOT A and 2x Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to NATO airspace," the message said.

Details: As the UK Air Force noted, the flight of the Russian aircraft did not comply with international regulations.

According to the UK military, the Russian aircraft did not contact the relevant flight information region.

Background: On 13 June, it was reported that NATO fighter jets in Estonia were scrambled three times this weekend to intercept Russian warplanes near the airspace of the Alliance countries.

