All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near NATO airspace

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 08:53
UK fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near NATO airspace
PHOTO FROM ROYAL AIR FORCE TWITTER

UK Typhoon fighter jets took to the skies over Estonia to intercept Russian IL-20 and two Su-27 jets near NATO airspace on Wednesday, 14 June.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Royal Air Force of UK on Twitter

Quote: "RAF Typhoons from 140 EAW in Estonia were scrambled this afternoon to intercept a Russian Air Force IL-20 COOT A and 2x Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to NATO airspace," the message said.

Details: As the UK Air Force noted, the flight of the Russian aircraft did not comply with international regulations.

According to the UK military, the Russian aircraft did not contact the relevant flight information region.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 13 June, it was reported that NATO fighter jets in Estonia were scrambled three times this weekend to intercept Russian warplanes near the airspace of the Alliance countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: