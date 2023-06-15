All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Stoltenberg named Ramstein's priorities amid Ukraine's counteroffensive

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 10:32

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said that against the background of the start of counteroffensive actions by Ukraine,  during the Ramstein meeting on Thursday, the allies would focus on ensuring the functioning of the delivered weapons systems.

Source: NATO Secretary General, arriving at a meeting of the Alliance's defence ministers on Thursday, the European Pravda correspondent from Brussels reports. 

Stoltenberg said that he expected new promises on the supply of weapons to Ukraine at a meeting in the Ramstein format, which would be held on Thursday in parallel with the meeting of NATO defence ministers.

Advertisement:

"In recent days, we have seen significant promises (regarding the supply of weapons – ed.) both from European allies and the United States...the process continues. Ukraine needs many different types of support. But obviously, the biggest focus will be and continues to be – the importance of maintaining what systems are already there (on the battlefield – ed.), working as it should," the secretary general said. 

"What I mean is that they have ammunition, spare parts, maintenance, repair capabilities and will have support throughout the offensive," Stoltenberg explained.

As reported, Stoltenberg believes it is too early to conclude whether the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be a turning point in the war. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: