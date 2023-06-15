European Parliament adopts resolution calling on NATO to allow Ukraine to accede after the war

On 15 June, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution in support of Ukraine. The resolution calls on NATO members to begin Ukraine’s accession process after the war.

Source: European Pravda; European Parliament

Details: The resolution garnered 425 votes in favour and 38 against, with 42 abstentions.

Members of the European Parliament stressed that they expect that the "accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible".

Until full membership is achieved, the EU and its member states, together with NATO allies and like-minded partners, "must work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees [...] which is to be implemented immediately after the war", the European Parliament press release reads.

The MEPs also expressed hope that the European Commission will positively evaluate Ukraine’s implementation of the seven candidate recommendations and that negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU will be opened this year.

Furthermore, the MEPs stressed that Ukraine’s integration in both NATO and the EU would enhance regional and global security.

The EP resolution also condemned, "in the strongest possible terms", Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on 6 June, stressing that blowing up the dam was a war crime that "created an environmental disaster". "All those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, will be held accountable in line with international law," the MEPs said.

Another part of the resolution was dedicated to Ukraine’s recovery, with MEPs calling for a "comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine", which should focus on the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief.

MEPs particularly emphasised the importance of linking Ukraine’s recovery efforts with its EU accession preparations and other reforms. They said that new infrastructure that will replace damaged facilities should be built in accordance with the "build back better" principle and the European Green Deal to help transform Ukraine into a "carbon-free and digital modern European welfare state and market economy".

Previously: On 14 June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the consultations concerning the model of Ukraine’s movement towards NATO are ongoing.

The creation of a Ukraine-NATO Council has been proposed as one form of cooperation between Ukraine and the Alliance, but Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that creating the council without taking steps towards Ukraine’s membership "is like providing a tank without a gun".

