NATO-Ukraine Council with no membership prospects is like tank with no gun – Kuleba to Baerbock

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has had a conversation with Annalena Baerbock, his German counterpart, and discussed the preparation for the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Details: Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he thanked Baerbock for the support and discussed the topic of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Quote: "Ukraine's position is clear: creating the NATO-Ukraine Council without taking a strong step toward membership is like providing a tank without a gun. NATO needs Ukraine as an Ally, not just a privileged partner," Kuleba stressed.

In our call, I thanked @ABaerbock for support. We talked Vilnius. Ukraine's position is clear: creating the NATO-Ukraine Council without taking a strong step toward membership is like providing a tank without a gun. NATO needs Ukraine as an Ally, not just a privileged partner. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) June 14, 2023

Background: Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, explained that the possible creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council would mean a considerable strengthening of partnership between NATO and Kyiv, and this would be the body capable of making joint decisions.

He added that the consultations concerning the model of Ukraine’s movement towards NATO are ongoing.

