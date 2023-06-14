All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO-Ukraine Council with no membership prospects is like tank with no gun – Kuleba to Baerbock

European PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 19:58
NATO-Ukraine Council with no membership prospects is like tank with no gun – Kuleba to Baerbock
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Facebook of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has had a conversation with Annalena Baerbock, his German counterpart, and discussed the preparation for the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he thanked Baerbock for the support and discussed the topic of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Quote: "Ukraine's position is clear: creating the NATO-Ukraine Council without taking a strong step toward membership is like providing a tank without a gun. NATO needs Ukraine as an Ally, not just a privileged partner," Kuleba stressed.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, explained that the possible creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council would mean a considerable strengthening of partnership between NATO and Kyiv, and this would be the body capable of making joint decisions.

He added that the consultations concerning the model of Ukraine’s movement towards NATO are ongoing.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: