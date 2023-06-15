Denmark and Netherlands ordered 14 additional Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 14 more Leopard 2 combat tanks from its Western partners. The procurement of the tanks has been financed by Denmark and the Netherlands.

Source: The Handelsblatt with reference to NATO sources, as reported by European Pravda.

The sources report that the contracts for supplying Ukraine with additional Leopard 2 tanks were signed with the German armament concern Rheinmetall, and the two countries have paid a "three digit sum". The German government, which is to approve the export of military equipment, was involved as well.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the first Leopard 2 combat tanks in January 2024, and the contract must be fulfilled by the end of 2024.

The defence ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands reported about their plans to supply Ukraine with combat tanks back in April.

According to open information, Ukraine has received over 50 Leopard 2 tanks of different types in total.

Earlier, taking into account first losses within the course of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Andrii Melnyk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, requested more Germany-produced tanks.

