All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians show damaged military equipment numerous times – Austin on Ukraine's losses

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 18:36

Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, has admitted that Ukraine is suffering losses in military equipment on the battlefield during the counteroffensive, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough equipment to continue fighting.

Source: Austin at the press conference on 15 June following the Ramstein meeting, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent from Brussels

Quote: "This is war. We know that military equipment of both sides will be damaged on the battlefield. What is important is that the Ukrainians have the opportunity to repair damaged equipment, where it is possible, and bring it back to the battlefield," Austin stated.

Details: Austin stressed that the capability of Ukraine’s allies to continue armament supply is vital.

Advertisement:

"Military equipment will continue to be damaged on the battlefield. I think the Russians showed us the same five means of transportation a thousand times from 10 different angles. But, frankly, the Ukrainians still have a lot of combat power," Austin added.

Background: Earlier, taking into account the first losses within the course of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Andrii Melnyk, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, requested more German-made tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: