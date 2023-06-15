All Sections
Croatian government supports recognition of Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 23:46

On Thursday 15 June, the Croatian government expressed support for a parliamentary initiative to recognise the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda with reference to HRT

Details: As Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced at a government meeting, "we support the initiative launched by the groups of the Croatian Parliament."

Zdenko Lucić, State Secretary of the Croatian Foreign Ministry, said that the parliamentary initiative provides for the recognition of the Holodomor as a crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

It is unclear exactly when the Croatian Parliament will consider the declaration.

The Holodomor is a famine of 1932-1933 artificially created by Stalin's repressive regime in the heyday of collectivisation, that is, the forced seizure of private property and the organisation of collective farms.

As a result of those events, according to various estimates, from four to six million Ukrainians died due to the lack of food, mainly in rural areas.

To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries of the world, as well as the European Parliament.

