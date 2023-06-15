All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany to provide Ukraine with two Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 23:50
Germany to provide Ukraine with two Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks
Wisent 1, Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft

Over the past week, Germany has sent Ukraine two Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks out of the four planned.

Source: Confirmed by a list posted on the website of the German government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to the Wisent 1s, over the past week, Germany has sent two 8x8 HX81 truck tractor units, two semi-trailers, 16 Zetros trucks, as well as 300,000 first-aid kits to Ukraine.

The previous two Wisent 1 tanks arrived in Ukraine in March.

Advertisement:

This equipment is a modification of the Leopard tank and is designed for mine clearance, which is especially important in the context of a counterattack on mined territory.

Last week, it was reported that Germany provided Ukraine with eight highly mobile Bandvagn 206 tracked vehicles, 2,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft systems, 14 Vector reconnaissance drones, 14 border protection vehicles, and three drone detection systems.

Previously, the German Federal Defence Ministry ordered the Rheinmetall arms manufacturer to prepare over 20 infantry fighting vehicles Marder for transport.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: