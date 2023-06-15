Germany to provide Ukraine with two Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks

Over the past week, Germany has sent Ukraine two Wisent 1 mine clearance tanks out of the four planned.

Source: Confirmed by a list posted on the website of the German government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to the Wisent 1s, over the past week, Germany has sent two 8x8 HX81 truck tractor units, two semi-trailers, 16 Zetros trucks, as well as 300,000 first-aid kits to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The previous two Wisent 1 tanks arrived in Ukraine in March.

This equipment is a modification of the Leopard tank and is designed for mine clearance, which is especially important in the context of a counterattack on mined territory.

Last week, it was reported that Germany provided Ukraine with eight highly mobile Bandvagn 206 tracked vehicles, 2,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft systems, 14 Vector reconnaissance drones, 14 border protection vehicles, and three drone detection systems.

Previously, the German Federal Defence Ministry ordered the Rheinmetall arms manufacturer to prepare over 20 infantry fighting vehicles Marder for transport.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



