Zelenskyy calls on Swiss parliament to allow re-export of weapons to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the members of the Swiss parliament on Thursday, 15 June, calling for the unblocking of weapon exports to Ukraine in order to bring peace closer.

Source: Swiss news outlet SRF's broadcast of Zelenskyy's address, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his address to Swiss MPs given in Ukrainian, the president emphasised the consequences of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine – from the suffering of "hundreds of Ukrainian families" to the danger of the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia is waging a war of genocide... Russia is bringing death to Ukrainian land," Zelenskyy emphasised, adding that Ukraine "is defending our peace and our values".

"I thank you, dear Switzerland, for not remaining indifferent to the suffering [of Ukrainians – ed.]," said the Ukrainian president, recalling the EU sanctions, which Switzerland has joined, as well as the blocking of Russian assets and provision of humanitarian aid.

At the same time, Zelenskyy called on Switzerland to adhere to a clearer course on the supply of weapons and to join its European partners in this matter.

"I know that Switzerland is discussing the export of military equipment for the protection and defence of Ukraine. This would be pivotal. We need weapons so that we can restore peace in Ukraine," the president emphasised.

After Zelenskyy's address, Brigitte Häberli-Koller, Head of the Council of Cantons, the upper house of the parliament, emphasised that Switzerland stands by international law, according to which every state has the right to self-defence.

"I wish you, Mr. Zelenskyy, a lot of courage and strength. And, above all, lasting peace," she said.

Background: Switzerland's neutrality prohibits the supply of weapons directly to war zones. This rule applies even if another country has bought weapons from Switzerland: the buyer countries must sign a so-called non-re-export declaration. At the same time, last week, the Council of Cantons approved an amendment that will allow arms re-export to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!