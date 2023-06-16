Russians evict residents of Oleshky and Hola Prystan from their homes

The Russians are evicting residents of the towns of Oleshky and Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast from their homes, and these dwellings are being used to accommodate Russian army officers or to set up firing positions.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "According to information received from the underground resistance network in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine's south, the occupation administrations are continuing to apply systematic pressure on the civilian population in the temporarily occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

In the towns of Hola Prystan and Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, local residents are being systematically forced from their homes with the use of physical torture.

After eviction, the houses are used to accommodate officers of the Russian occupation forces, as well as to place firing positions."

Details: In addition, according to the National Resistance Center, the Russians are illegally using the Rozivka Central District Hospital to provide medical care to wounded Russian soldiers in the village of Rozivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Instead, local residents are deprived of the opportunity to receive medical care and are under constant psychological pressure, having been instructed not to disseminate information about this fact," the National Resistance Center said.

