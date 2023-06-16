All Sections
Efficiency of Russian electronic warfare complicating Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 05:42
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russian electronic warfare equipment is a key factor complicating the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops on the Zaporizhzhia front, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW

Details: The ISW cited a popular Russian military blogger who claims that Russian electronic warfare systems are preventing Ukrainian troops from using precision-guided munitions guided by GPS coordinates and severely disrupting Ukrainian radio communications.

In particular, according to the ISW, the milblogger noted that Russian troops are using Murmansk-BN electronic warfare systems to disable the sensors of Ukrainian air reconnaissance assets, and Krasukha-4 electronic warfare systems to suppress communications with satellite signals within a 300 km radius.

The ISW has previously assessed that Russian electronic warfare assets are crucial to complicating Ukrainian counterattacks on the Zaporizhzhia front. However, it is unclear whether successful electronic warfare tactics are the result of superior capabilities or advanced use of these systems.

The ISW has noted that the initial Ukrainian counteroffensive and Russian defensive operations should not be extrapolated to predict the outcome of all Ukrainian counteroffensive operations.

