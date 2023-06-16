All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Special Operations Forces fighters rescue Russians drowning after blowing up HPP

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 June 2023, 07:31
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces fighters rescue Russians drowning after blowing up HPP
Screenshot

Five Russian occupiers, rescued by soldiers of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in Kherson Oblast, have replenished the exchange fund of prisoners of war to be swapped for Ukrainian captives in Russia.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The Russian command left their own fighters for dead after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). Dozens of Russian soldiers were cut off from land in flooded positions in Kherson Oblast after the water spilled.

Advertisement:

One of these positions was sinking underwater, and several Russians were about to drown. Having received information about the possibility of capturing some Russian soldiers, the Special Operations Forces moved out to get them.

Five Russian fighters were loaded onto boats. At this time, the Russians hit the boats from other positions, despite the fact that their "comrades" were also aboard.

Under the cover of machine gun fire, the Special Operations Forces fighters managed to bring all the prisoners to the coast alive. No Ukrainians were wounded during the mission.

Having reached the shore, during a conversation with the captives, Special Operations Forces found out that the occupiers belonged to the Storm Z unit, a military formation recruited from among Russian convicts.

The Russian Defence Ministry staffs these units according to the same principle as the Wagner formation: both units are made up of convicted Russians serving their sentences in prisons. Before recruitment, they are promised amnesty in return for their participation in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: