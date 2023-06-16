All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces fighters rescue Russians drowning after blowing up HPP

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 June 2023, 07:31
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces fighters rescue Russians drowning after blowing up HPP
Screenshot

Five Russian occupiers, rescued by soldiers of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in Kherson Oblast, have replenished the exchange fund of prisoners of war to be swapped for Ukrainian captives in Russia.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The Russian command left their own fighters for dead after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). Dozens of Russian soldiers were cut off from land in flooded positions in Kherson Oblast after the water spilled.

One of these positions was sinking underwater, and several Russians were about to drown. Having received information about the possibility of capturing some Russian soldiers, the Special Operations Forces moved out to get them.

Five Russian fighters were loaded onto boats. At this time, the Russians hit the boats from other positions, despite the fact that their "comrades" were also aboard.

Under the cover of machine gun fire, the Special Operations Forces fighters managed to bring all the prisoners to the coast alive. No Ukrainians were wounded during the mission.

Having reached the shore, during a conversation with the captives, Special Operations Forces found out that the occupiers belonged to the Storm Z unit, a military formation recruited from among Russian convicts.

The Russian Defence Ministry staffs these units according to the same principle as the Wagner formation: both units are made up of convicted Russians serving their sentences in prisons. Before recruitment, they are promised amnesty in return for their participation in the war against Ukraine.

