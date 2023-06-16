South Africa's President and other African heads of state visit Bucha

SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO ON THE TWITTER PAGE OF THE PRESS SERVICE

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders have visited the town of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Press service of the President of the Republic of South Africa

Quote: "His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African Heads of State & Government participating in the African Leaders Peace Mission at the St Andrew’s Orthodox Church in the City of Bucha in Kiev [Kyiv], Ukraine, and receive a briefing ahead of their visit to the Mass Grave where 458 civilians who were killed in the initial stages of the conflict [war]."

Details: Apart from the President of South Africa, the presidents of Zambia, Senegal, and Comoros, the Prime Minister of Egypt, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda are visiting Kyiv.

Президент ПАР та інші африканські лідери відвідали Бучу pic.twitter.com/4QSHFS7XtF — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 16, 2023

Background:

The heads of South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo are leading a peacekeeping mission to establish peace after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Reuters, in addition to Zelenskyy, African leaders are also going to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The measures that African politicians can propose include the withdrawal of Russian troops, the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the suspension of the ICC arrest warrant for Putin, and the easing of anti-Russian sanctions. They also want an "unconditional agreement on grain and fertilisers", in which Africa is very interested.

