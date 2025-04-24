All Sections
Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 24 April 2025, 00:41
Zelenskyy arrives in South Africa to meet with its president
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska. Photo: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in South Africa to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We are preparing for important meetings in South Africa with President Cyril Ramaphosa and representatives of political, civil, and student communities of African countries. It is crucial to bring a just peace closer. We are working to ensure that the G20 countries are actively engaged in diplomatic efforts."

Details: Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of South Africa's participation in the global coalition working to bring back Ukrainian children illegally taken by Russia during the full-scale war.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with political, public and student representatives in South Africa to discuss strengthening cultural and educational cooperation between Ukraine and African nations.

Background:

  • Earlier media reports stated that Zelenskyy was expected to make a working visit to South Africa on 24 April.
  • The Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported that the presidential Airbus A319 Corporate Jet departed from the Polish city of Rzeszów on Wednesday morning after a delay, landed in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia at 16:18 – likely for refuelling – and resumed its journey to South Africa at 18:21.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko, confirmed she was already in South Africa on a visit on 23-24 April.
  • The focus of her trip is to strengthen business ties and discuss trade relations.

