Border Guard Service of Ukraine kills 14 Russians near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian border guards have published a video showing their attacks on newly deployed Russians on the Bakhmut front.

Quote: "The aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine [on the Bakhmut front – ed.] detected the change of personnel in a Russian unit. The attacks with mortar bombs and grenades welcomed them wholeheartedly."

Details: The State Border Guard Service specified that 14 Russians have been affected: eight have been killed and six injured.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Private Military Company, said on 25 May that he has begun to withdraw his mercenaries from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and is handing over their positions to the regular Russian army.

