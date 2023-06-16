All Sections
Border Guard Service of Ukraine kills 14 Russians near Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 June 2023, 14:36
Border Guard Service of Ukraine kills 14 Russians near Bakhmut
A screenshot: video by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian border guards have published a video showing their attacks on newly deployed Russians on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine [on the Bakhmut front – ed.] detected the change of personnel in a Russian unit. The attacks with mortar bombs and grenades welcomed them wholeheartedly."

Details: The State Border Guard Service specified that 14 Russians have been affected: eight have been killed and six injured.

Background:

