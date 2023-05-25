Wagner chief says his mercenaries are starting to leave Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of the Wagner Private Military Company, said on 25 May that he has begun to withdraw his mercenaries from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and is handing over their positions to the regular Russian army. This process, he said, would last until 1 June.

Source: Prigozhin’s press service

Quote: "We are withdrawing units from Bakhmut today, 25 May, it's 05:00. By 1 June, most of them will be transferred to camps in the rear.

Advertisement:

We are handing over the positions to the military, as well as ammunition – everything, including rations, but if it is difficult for the military, we will leave behind those who played the main part in the capture of Bakhmut...

We will leave two of our men with the military, namely Bieber and Dolin [evidently aliases of Wagner fighters – ed.]."

Background:

