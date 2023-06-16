21 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces recorded in past day – General Staff report

During the day, there were 21 skirmishes between the Ukrainian and Russian forces on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 14 attacks on clusters of enemy personnel. In addition, our defenders destroyed three reconnaissance UAVs of operational-tactical level.

In the past day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command point, three clusters of enemy personnel and four artillery units in combat positions, two electronic warfare stations and two more important enemy targets."

Details: During the day, the Russian forces launched another missile strike on Kyiv Oblast, using six Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles. The forces and means of air defence of the Air Force and Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 12 missiles.

In addition, during the day the Russians launched 24 air strikes, as well as about 35 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems. There are casualties amongst the civilian population, damage done to civilian infrastructure.

The Russians continued to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; there were 21 combat clashes recorded during the day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the invading army maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Kupiansk front, seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast and the settlement of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched an airstrike on the settlement of Spirne, Donetsk Oblast. Artillery shelling was recorded in seven settlements.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces launched air strikes in the areas of Bila Hora and New-York, Donetsk Oblast.

Ten settlements of Donetsk Oblast suffered from artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in and around Stepove and Avdiivka. An air strike was recorded in and around Avdiivka.

The invading forces also carried out artillery shelling in and around Avdiivka, Vesele and Karlivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks in and around Marinka. The Russians launched air strikes in the areas of Marinka and Pobeda, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, artillery shelling was carried out in the areas of five settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out offensive operations on Novomykhailivka and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast with no success. They also launched air strikes and shelling on five settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. They carried out shelling of 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 9 settlements of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

