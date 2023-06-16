Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets after 4 months of training

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Ukrainian pilots will be able to master F-16 fighter jets in a much faster time than the standard six months. He believes that the Ukrainian pilots will be able to master the Western fighter jets in four months.

Source: Reznikov in an interview with Current Time

Quote from Reznikov: "Everyone is publicly discussing how long it takes Ukrainian pilots to master F-16s. There is already a well-known period: after two of our pilots were tested in the United States, it is considered that up to six months will be enough.

I am optimistic that our experienced pilots, with their determination and aspirations, will probably be flying sooner. I mean not just flying, but flying freely: with manoeuvres, at night, in pairs. I think that's realistic in four months. I believe that because we know how to surprise people. That’s what we’re actually like - we know how to learn."

Details: Reznikov said Ukrainian crews had mastered CAESAR systems in three weeks, although the standard time is at least three months: "The French and the Poles were delighted! Because they didn't just take and finish the course, they actually completed all the tasks that are assigned to a team training for three months."

Ukrainians mastered the Patriot air defence systems in 10 weeks, although the standard crew training time is 10 months.

For this reason, Reznikov is confident that Ukrainian pilots will be flying sooner than in six months: "However, a pilot cannot fly independently. He needs engineers, technicians, maintenance, gunsmiths, tankers, and so on. This is extremely complex technology. This course of study is longer than four months. And if we have pilots who speak English and learn faster, then there will be slightly fewer engineers and technicians."

In addition, in parallel, it will be necessary to prepare infrastructure: there is a need to prepare airfields for this, prepare shelters, and maintain them.

Reznikov said the airfields for these aircraft will be inside Ukraine.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine will be able to receive aircraft by the year 2024.

