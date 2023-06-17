All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusian monitoring outlet has no confirmation on transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 17 June 2023, 01:44
Belarusian monitoring outlet has no confirmation on transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

As of 16 June, there is no information confirming the beginning of the actual transfer of tactical nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "As of 23:20 on 16 June 2023, Belaruski Hajun has no information confirming the start of the actual transfer of the nuclear weapons to Belarus."

Details: It is noted that Putin did not specify the type of munitions in his statement on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the transfer of munitions for use by Su-25 attack aircraft and Iskander missile systems was announced. The likely method of delivery was said to be rail transport.

"To reiterate, at the moment, our monitoring group has not recorded the movement/arrival of tactical nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to Belarus," Belaruski Hajun said.

Background: On Friday 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia's first tactical nuclear warheads are already in Belarus, and that the relocation would be completed by the end of the year.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: