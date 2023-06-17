All Sections
Belarusian monitoring outlet has no confirmation on transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 17 June 2023, 01:44
Belarusian monitoring outlet has no confirmation on transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

As of 16 June, there is no information confirming the beginning of the actual transfer of tactical nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "As of 23:20 on 16 June 2023, Belaruski Hajun has no information confirming the start of the actual transfer of the nuclear weapons to Belarus."

Details: It is noted that Putin did not specify the type of munitions in his statement on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Earlier, the transfer of munitions for use by Su-25 attack aircraft and Iskander missile systems was announced. The likely method of delivery was said to be rail transport.

"To reiterate, at the moment, our monitoring group has not recorded the movement/arrival of tactical nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to Belarus," Belaruski Hajun said.

Background: On Friday 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia's first tactical nuclear warheads are already in Belarus, and that the relocation would be completed by the end of the year.

