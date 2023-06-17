Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded

A STRIKE ON KHERSON ON FRIDAY. SCREENSHOT

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Friday killed two people and wounded 25 others.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the Russians fired 75 times at civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast. They fired 314 projectiles from artillery, mortars, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and drones.

The Russians fired 44 projectiles at the city of Kherson. Buildings belonging to educational, administrative and commercial establishments were hit.

The attacks on Friday killed two people and wounded 25.

The Russian military also attacked residential areas of the region's settlements.

