All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
A STRIKE ON KHERSON ON FRIDAY. SCREENSHOT

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Friday killed two people and wounded 25 others.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the Russians fired 75 times at civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast. They fired 314 projectiles from artillery, mortars, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and drones.

Advertisement:

The Russians fired 44 projectiles at the city of Kherson. Buildings belonging to educational, administrative and commercial establishments were hit.

The attacks on Friday killed two people and wounded 25.

The Russian military also attacked residential areas of the region's settlements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: